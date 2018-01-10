Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Major League Baseball officially set the game times fo the 2018 regular season schedule. The Astros will open the year on the road against the Rangers on March 29th with a first pitch set for 2:35 p.m. The Houston home opener against the Orioles at Minute Maid Park is set for April 2nd at 6:10 p.m.
Below is the link for the full Astros 2018 regular season schedule.
Comments
Derek Fogeltwitter: @FogelSaidWhat Former college baseball player and current fill-in host and reporter for SportsRadio 610More from Derek Fogel