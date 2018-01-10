By Derek Fogel
Filed Under:2018 Regular season, Astros, Houston Astros, MLB

Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Major League Baseball officially set the game times fo the 2018 regular season schedule. The Astros will open the year on the road against the Rangers on March 29th with a first pitch set for 2:35 p.m. The Houston home opener against the Orioles at Minute Maid Park is set for April 2nd at 6:10 p.m.

Below is the link for the full Astros 2018 regular season schedule.

AstrosSchedule

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen