As heard on In the Loop
Filed Under:In the Loop Decides Which Playoff Team is Like Which 610 Host?

John picks

Mike — Jaguars. Very boring.

Seth — Titans. You never know what to expect. And, really, how long is he going to be around?

Cody — Vikings. Once an understudy like Case, no one expected his successful.

John — Patriots. How he does it at his age is mind-boggling.

Sean — Saints. Traded, undersized, makes the most of his talent.

Rich — Steelers. Once upon a time, pretty damn good.

Ted — Eagles (once was awesome, but lost the head of the body)

Paul — Falcons. Holds grudges, still pissed. 28-3.

 

Cody picks

Falcons – Paul

Eagles – Ted

Titans – Mike

Patriots – John

Steelers – Rich

Jaguars – Seth

Saints – Sean

Vikings – Cody

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen