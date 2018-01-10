Episode 24 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking professional wrestling and WWE each week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald for SportsRadio 610.
On this week’s show:
2:02 – Balor Club is for real
5:46 – Woken Matt Hardy gets his first match
7:59 – The Miz returns
10:52 – Braun freaking Strowman
17:53 – Worst heel promo ever by Benjamin and Gables
23:30 – Sooo tired of Shane McMahon vs Daniel Bryan
28:13 – Kyle has an awful John Cena hot take
33:48 – Wrestle Kingdom 12 was awesome!
36:26 – Kenny Omega to WWE?
