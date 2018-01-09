Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show talking about the great Alabama vs Georgia national title game from the night before.
Sean, Rich, and Ted debate whether or not Georgia losing the National Championship game to Alabama was a choke job.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to former Texans receiver David Anderson about the Texans General Manager search, the NFL Playoffs, and more.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things every day during All Due Respect. Stories today include a man who set his apartment on fire while trying to kill a spider.
An all-new Ted Talk! This week our three-time Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson broke down the film on the National Championship game between Alabama and Georgia.
Comments
Brian McDonaldBrian McDonald (AKA B-Mac) produces The Triple Threat with Sean Pendergast, Rich Lord and Ted Johnson M-F 2p-6p. You can harass him on twitter...More from Brian McDonald