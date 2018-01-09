By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:Alabama Crimson Tide, all due respect, college football, College Football Playoffs, david anderson, Georgia Bulldogs, Houston Texans, national championship game, NFL Playoffs, Nick Saban, rich lord, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, TED Talk, The Triple Threat, with all due respect

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show talking about the great Alabama vs Georgia national title game from the night before.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted debate whether or not Georgia losing the National Championship game to Alabama was a choke job.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to former Texans receiver David Anderson about the Texans General Manager search, the NFL Playoffs, and more.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things every day during All Due Respect. Stories today include a man who set his apartment on fire while trying to kill a spider.

 

An all-new Ted Talk! This week our three-time Super Bowl champ Ted Johnson broke down the film on the National Championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen