Today on Mad Radio: A wild national championship game, the Astros are still aggressive, an update on the Texans GM search, TrainWreck Tuesday, fan heartbreak and more.

Mad Radio reacts to the college football championship game that started out slow, but ended in entertaining fashion.

Mad Radio looks at the storylines that happened over the course of the final college football game of the season.

Mad Radio reacts to Astros owner Jim Crane’s comments that the team is in the market for a top-end starting pitcher, if they would be willing to trade the organization’s top prospects and what it means for the future of Dallas Keuchel.

Seth Payne discusses what he liked and didn’t like from Alabama freshman QB Tua Tagovailoa which leads to Mike Meltser and Landry Locker jokingly accusing him of being a Tua hater.

At what point, if ever, does Nick Saban consider coaching in the NFL and would Indianapolis be an appealing job? Plus, Mike Meltser discusses the luckiest guy in the world following last night’s Alabama win.

Headlines: What Do The 2017 Astros Have In Common With The 2017 Astros? 4 Fingers And Another One For Nicky

TrainWreck Tuesday 1/9: Bortles Is A Bro, Ugly Disappointment, Viewing Chaos And Mularkey Whines

Mad Radio gives an update on the Texans GM search and what a meeting with Bill O’Brien would be like.

Mad Takes: Chris Paul Buys A Houston Mansion, Cheating In Sports And BBB Reviews

Kendal Briles, the son of Art and a member of the Baylor coaching staff during their recent scandal, got hired by the University of Houston. Mad Radio discusses the outrage and what went into the decision.