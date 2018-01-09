Paul wonders if the Texans are conducting their search for a new general manager a little too soon.

Paul reacts to Alabama’s thrilling overtime victory over Georgia in the National Championship game Monday night.

Paul Shady makes a rap song about Alabama’s championship-winning freshman quarterback and his hard-to-pronounce name.

In the Nightly News: The Panthers admit to cheating and more.

Paul questions which Texans positions needs are flying below the radar.

Paul reacts to reports that the Astros are pursuing Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Winnipeg might be the worst place to live, Paul’s favorite depressing songs and more.

In the Last Call: Paul is sick of nice Hawaiians, finally nails Tua Tagovailoa’s name and more.

 

