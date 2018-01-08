Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about Astros owner Jim Crane saying the team would pursue a big name starting pitcher, and the rumor that the player could be the Pirates’ Gerrit Cole.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Titans and Jaguars both winning their wildcard playoff games, and if that should concern Texans fans going into next season.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Texans search for a new general manager, and some names they were denied the ability to interview.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about whether or not the College Football National Title game matchup between Alabama and Georgia excites them.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about Major Applewhite and Houston Cougars football making a controversial hire with someone involved in the Baylor scandal.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the NFL concussion protocol coming under fire again, after new rules put in after the Tom Savage incident, didn’t seem to be followed with Cam Newton during the Saints-Panthers playoff game.