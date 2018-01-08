Paul reacts to all the NFL Wild Card action from the weekend.
In the Nightly News: An update on the Texans’ search for a general manager and more.
Paul channels his inner David Attenborough to break down the NFL Wild Card games in this Planet Earth-style series.
Paul’s Ben Roethlisberger hot take prompts a Steelers fan to call in and Paul reacts to the Rockets win vs the Bulls Monday night.
Paul thinks LaVar Ball might actually be right in his latest controversy with the NBA’s coaches.
Another celebrity might actually become president and more.
Paul closes the show reacting to the final moments of regulation in the Alabama/Georgia National Championship game.