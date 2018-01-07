The Morning Bull talks with Chris from The Hold ‘Em & Hit ‘Em Club about their 31st Annual BBQ CookOff, coming up on January 12th & 13th. This organization supports education and youth charities throughout Harris and the surrounding counties. After Hurricane Harvey hit the facility they’d used for 30 years, they’ve moved this year’s BBQ CookOff to the Pasadena Convention Center & Municipal Fairgrounds. They’ve removed their deadline for BBQ teams to participate. There’s still time if you want to enter your team into this International Barbeque Cookers Association sanctioned event. Visit hhclub.org for more information.