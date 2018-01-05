By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk for two segments about drama in New England between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted open the show talking about the Rockets loss to the Warriors from the previous night.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about stupid people, doing stupid things during All Due Respect. Stories included how Pennsylvania police responded to a case of mistaken identity.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discussed what traits, personality, skills, and qualities the Texans should want in their next General Manager.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about what excites them most in the four NFL Wildcard weekend games.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked for two segments to John McClain about the Texans search for a new general manager, Jon Gruden going to the Raiders, and more.

 

