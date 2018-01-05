Paul is less than thrilled about the NFL Wild Card games this weekend.

In the Nightly News: Jon Gruden will be a rich Raiders coach and more.

Paul analyzes the ESPN story detailing Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Bob Kraft’s reportedly deteriorating relationship.

Paul lists and rates all the new TV shows he’s been watching recently.

Paul explores the phenomenon of “penis whitening”

Paul runs down the games worth watching this weekend.

Paul is tired of pre-NFL draft hype/controversy already, a medical revelation and more.

