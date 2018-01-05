HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- When the Rockets signed Gerald Green last week it was essentially a six game audition. On January 7 they’d have to decide whether or not they’d like to keep him for the rest of the season. After Thursday’s 124-114 loss to the Warriors, ESPN reported the Houston native will stick around.

The Rockets would’ve had to make a decision following Saturday’s game in Detroit, but Green’s 29-point outing Thursday made the decision easy for them. He’ll make $872,000 for the season.

Green was signed prior to the Rockets December 29 game in Boston and has been thrown into the lineup on the fly due to injuries to Luc Mbah a Moute and now James Harden. He’s averaging 16.8 points per game with the Rockets, and that’s after not scoring in his debut. Green has scored in double figures the last four games, scoring 29 points Thursday, 24 hours after scoring 27 in a win against the Orlando Magic.

Green was drafted by the Celtics with the 18th pick of the 2005 draft, but has been around the league for over decade, only playing back-to-back years with the same team twice. He spent the preseason with the Milwaukee Bucks, who released him before their opening game.

The Houston native has quickly endeared himself to hometown fans by wearing Hakeem Olajuwon and Earl Campbell jerseys before games, and after his 27-point night in Orlando Wednesday, he said, “This is what I dreamed about. Putting this jersey on is a straight honor. Me being from Houston I’m giving it my heart and my everything.”

Along with guaranteeing Green’s contract for the remainder of the season, the Rockets plan to waive guard Bobby Brown and his non-guaranteed contract. That puts the Rockets active roster at 14 players