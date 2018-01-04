Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the finalists for the NFL Hall of Fame and who they think will make it in.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about the Texans process in looking for a new general manager, and Rick Smith’s future with the team.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk to Paul Bessire from PredictionMachine.com about the lines and odds for NFL wildcard weekend, and the college football national championship game.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about USC quarterback Sam Darnold, and UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen both going pro and their NFL potential.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about Jon Gruden leaving ESPN to coach the Raiders and how he can adapt after being out of the game for a long time.

Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things every day during All Due Respect. Stories today include lewd behavior at an Austin Mexican restaurant.