Paul predicts what the Texans will need to do to replicate Deshaun Watson’s success from this season.

In the Nightly News: The Patriots might be a terrible team to play for and more.

Paul takes a look at this weekend’s Wild Card games and wonders which teams could make a serious run in the playoffs.

Paul announces the official Gallant At Night show new year’s resolution made by the boss.

Paul breaks down the Harden-less Rockets’ loss to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night plus Paul Pierce vs Isaiah Thomas and more.

In the Late Night Snack: The Todd Haley bar fight details makes Paul ponder the current nature of bar fights and more.

Paul is peeved about gym selfies and reverse parking, the Dallas Mavericks change their Chinese name and more.