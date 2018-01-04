HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- For 35 minutes Thursday night, the Rockets went punch for punch with the best team in basketball, but the Golden State Warriors landed a punch they couldn’t recover from in a 124-114 loss at Toyota Center.

After Eric Gordon’s layup gave the Rockets a 90-85 lead with 1:14 left in the third quarter, the Warriors took over. Kevon Looney’s dunk was followed by Nick Young’s three, then Stephen Curry’s three-pointer with 2.7 seconds left gave the Warriors the lead, and they never gave it back after landing one more body blow.

Draymond Green made two free throws to start the fourth quarter, and after Ryan Anderson split a pair, Young drove in for a layup, David West hit Green for a dunk, then Klay Thompson laid one in to cap an 8-1 run to give the Warriors a double-digit lead for the first time on the night, and while Houston got within five a couple of times, the Rockets would never get closer as they fall to 27-10 on the season.

Eric Gordon was the game’s high scorer with 30 points on 12-of-24 shooting, while Gerald Green added 29 off the bench. A night after knocking down seven 3-pointers in Orlando, he hit on 8-of-15 from behind the 3-point line.

Chris Paul added 28 points and nine assists, and Clint Capela chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds, but the Rockets other two starters, Ryan Anderson and Trevor Ariza combined for nine points on 13 shots, and P.J. Tucker did not score in 22 minutes.

Curry led the Warriors in scoring with 29 points, while Thompson added 28. Draymond Green chipped in a triple-double with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The win improves Golden State to 31-8 on the season, and they now lead the Rockets by three games for the top record in the Western Conference.