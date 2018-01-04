Houston
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
SportsRadio 610
Call The Studio: 713.572.4610 Text: 713.572.4610* *Msg&data rates may apply. SportsRadio 610 24 Greenway Plaza, Suite 1900, Houston, TX 77046 Office hours: Fri, 8:30am – 5:30pm Office Number: 713 881-5100 Driving Directions: 713-881-5211 Sales […]
CBS Sports Radio 650
The CBS Sports Radio network features national sports programming, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with coverage and access to the most significant events in sports. Whether it’s breaking news, comprehensive sports updates, […]
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
News
Sports
All Sports
SportsRadio 610
Texans
Dynamo
Astros
Rockets
Shows
Heard On
Video
College
Odds
Featured Sports
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Picks
CBS Local Sports talent from across the country looks at the Wild Card weekend match-ups. Who are our NFL experts picking in the playoffs?
The Best Of Mad Radio 1-4
Today on Mad Radio: Was the Titans 2017 season really a disappointment? New fan favorites, searching for a folk replacement, the requirements for the Texans next GM, replacing Gruden's QB Camp, Marc Vandermeer begins his weekly visit, Worst Take nominees and more.
Sports Podcasts
In The Loop
Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
Hurricane Coverage
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Audio
Featured Podcasts
Gallant At Night
MAD Radio
In The Loop
Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T
Our Podcasts
Mad Radio
In The Loop
The Triple Threat
Gallant at Night
SportsRadio 610 Weekends
The Outdoors Show
Traffic
Video
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown Houston
Lunch is a great way to take a break from work, meet up with others, and enjoy delicious food. These five restaurants have the food you need for the perfect midday break.
Best Houston Restaurants To Cater Your New Year's Eve Party
Call these great catering places around Houston for your New Year's Eve party this year.
See
Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Houston
Oktoberfest is all about German culture and heritage. These five Oktoberfest events represent fun and entertaining ways to celebrate Germany and its people.
How To Turn Your Home Into A Haunted House
Need some tips for making your home a house of horrors? Try these simple techniques scaring guests and trick-or-treaters alike!
Play
Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Houston
Oktoberfest is all about German culture and heritage. These five Oktoberfest events represent fun and entertaining ways to celebrate Germany and its people.
How To Turn Your Home Into A Haunted House
Need some tips for making your home a house of horrors? Try these simple techniques scaring guests and trick-or-treaters alike!
Contests
More
Travel
Best Vacations Spots For Extreme Winter Sports
Visit any one of these leading vacation spots that offers something for everyone and especially for the thrill-seekers.
Best Places For Ice Fishing In The US
As much a skill as it is a sport, ice fishing isn't for the faint of heart. Face the chilly challenge prepared with all the essential clothing, equipment, and gear and go to the right places to be rewarded with plenty of fish.
Best Backcountry Skiing In North America
Five featured North American ski resorts with optional backcountry skiing.
America's Best Sledding Hills
Tubing is one thing and old fashioned sledding is another. If sliding on a plastic saucer is your idea of downhill fun, the best sledding hills in America have plenty of snowy slopes to navigate with the aid of gravity.
America's Best Christkindl Markets
Get a preview of five of America's best Christkindl Markets from around the country.
Events
Events
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Picks
January 4, 2018 at 11:15 am
Filed Under:
Expert Picks
,
NFL
,
wild card weekend
Photo Credit: Shaban Athuman/Getty Images
More From CBS Houston
DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANK
All of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Listen Live
Listen
Sports Radio 610
Sports Radio 650
95.7 The Spot
The Bull 100.3
Mix 96.5
Mega 101 FM
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com