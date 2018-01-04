The Houston Texans suffered some team crushing injuries in 2017 including those to All-Pro Defensive End J.J. Watt and star rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson. Now the two players are getting ready to make comebacks together in 2018.

On a video posted on Watson’s Instagram, he posted the two working with weighted sleds in the Texans training facility with “2018.. we coming for everything!” written over it and “8 weeks out” scrawled in the bottom corner.

Both Watt and Watson suffered knee injuries, the quarterback with a torn ACL while Watt fractured his tibial plateau. They couldn’t walk after both had to have surgery to repair the injury and now they are both tracking to be ready for some work during the team’s OTAs.