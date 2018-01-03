By Brian McDonald
Episode 23 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking wrestling and WWE each week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald for SportsRadio 610.

On this week’s show:

02:13 – WWE Mixed Match Challenge
04:18 – We ranked our top 5 wrestlers of 2017
20:13 – Our biggest wrestling wishes for 2018
28:30 – Best and worst of RAW
38:40 – Ronda Rousey and the Women’s Royal Rumble
43:45 – So tired of the Shane McMahon vs Daniel Bryan story line
49:29 – Future booking the United States Championship tournament

Listen