Episode 23 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking wrestling and WWE each week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald for SportsRadio 610.
On this week’s show:
02:13 – WWE Mixed Match Challenge
04:18 – We ranked our top 5 wrestlers of 2017
20:13 – Our biggest wrestling wishes for 2018
28:30 – Best and worst of RAW
38:40 – Ronda Rousey and the Women’s Royal Rumble
43:45 – So tired of the Shane McMahon vs Daniel Bryan story line
49:29 – Future booking the United States Championship tournament
