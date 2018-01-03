Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros Shortstop Carlos Correa established the Hurricane Harvey Children’s Relief Fund with the help of Houston Children’s Charity following Hurricane Harvey. He had a goal of raising $500,000 to help place 5,000 children back in beds. The Astros Foundation announced that they would donate the final $100,000 remaining to meet the goal and get 2,350 beds to children affected by the hurricane.

“I would like to thank the Houston Astros Foundation for the very generous donation toward my relief efforts with Houston Children’s Charity,” said Carlos. “Together with HCC, we had a goal to raise $500,000 to help provide beds to children who were displaced by Hurricane Harvey. With this most recent donation, we have eclipsed our goal. Thank you to everyone who helped with this great cause.”