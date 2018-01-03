Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Astros announced the official date for players to report and workouts to begin. Pitchers and catchers officially report on February 14th with the first workout being February 15th. The entire squad is set to report February 19th and working out the following day, February 20th.
The Spring Training schedule is in the link below:
Derek Fogeltwitter: @FogelSaidWhat Former college baseball player and current fill-in host and reporter for SportsRadio 610More from Derek Fogel