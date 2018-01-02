Sean and Ted talk for two segments about Rick Smith stepping down, who will replace him as general manager, and what it means for head coach Bill O’Brien.

Sean and Ted talk about the rumored hire of Jon Gruden returning to the NFL to coach the Raiders.

Sean and Ted talk with former Texans receiver David Anderson about Rick Smith stepping down, Bill O’Brien possibly getting a contract extension, the NFL playoffs, and he has a hot take on the pro potential of Baker Mayfield.

Sean and Ted talk about stupid people, doing stupid things during All Due Respect. Stories today include being too SAWFT to pump your own gas.

Sean and Ted talk about the two college football playoff semifinal games, and some questionable play calling by Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley.

Sean and Ted talk about James Harden injuring his hamstring, and how the Rockets will deal with another major injury.

An all-new Ted Talk! No one wants to talk or hear about the Colts loss, so Ted Johnson recapped the Texans season as a whole by discussing the Texans who are up for NFL season awards like Hopkins, Clowney, and Watson.