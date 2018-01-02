Today on Mad Radio: The guys return to the airwaves to discuss the latest on Rick Smith and the Texans organizational structure, the strange interest in Mike Vrabel around the league, the college football playoff and more.

Mike and Seth return to the airwaves to discuss the latest on Rick Smith, the Texans organizational structure and where things go from here.

Two teams have reported interest in Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel as a potential head coach, which leads Mad Radio to dig deep into this and try to figure out why.

With Rick Smith’s extended absence what will Bill O’Brien’s role be moving forward? Mad Radio breaks it down.

TrainWreck Tuesday 1/2: Irsay, Mayfield And Hue F’n Jackson.

Mad Radio reacts to the ongoing news regarding the Texans and does a mock interview for the GM position.

Despite a 4-12 record the Texans 2017 season could be one of the most productively impactful seasons in franchise history. Mad Radio goes through all of the things that the organization accomplished in 2017.

Mike Meltser and Seth Payne analyze the best and worst things Bill O’Brien has done during his tenure as Texans head coach and if they have faith in him moving forward.