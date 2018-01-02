UPDATE (11:50am): John McClain is reporting that the Texans have fired defensive backs coach John Butler. Running Backs coach Charles London has resigned to pursue other coaching opportunities.

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610)- The Houston Texans and Special Teams Coordinator Larry Izzo have mutually parted ways according to FOX 26’s Mark Berman.

The Texans also let go assistant special teams coordinator Doug Colman. So far those are the only two coaches that the Texans have let go. Defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel is in the running for the Detroit Lions head coaching position and quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan is reportedly in the running for open offensive coordinator positions.

Texans General Manager Rick Smith announced on Sunday that he will take a leave of absence from the team to help his family while his wife battles breast cancer.