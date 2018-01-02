By Bryan Carey

Lunch is part of the daily routine. A midday meal is great not only for rejuvenation, it’s also a nice excuse to converse with others and catch up on local happenings. Lunch is made even better when it involves an excellent restaurant that can serve a satisfying meal in limited time. Here are the best spots for a quick lunch in downtown Houston:

Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse

1510 Texas St.

Houston, TX 77002

(713) 228-1111

www.vicandanthonys.com

For the busy business person on the go, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse is an excellent choice for lunch. They keep things simple but delicious at this downtown Houston landmark, with a special business lunch menu that consists of sandwiches and two- course entrees. Order a BLT if you’re appetite is moderate or if the hunger pangs are fierce, ask for the Caesar salad and Filet Mignon. Vic & Anthony’s keeps things simple for lunch, with quick, attentive service and quality food that is second to none in downtown Houston.

Zydeco Louisiana Diner

1119 Pease St.

Houston, TX 77002

(713) 759-2001

www.zydecolouisianadiner.com

Louisiana style home cooking is the name of the game at Zydeco Louisiana Diner. This downtown Houston restaurant offers featured lunch specials that vary each day of the week, for added variety, and each is served with your choice of vegetable sides and cornbread. Traditional Cajun foods such as shrimp creole and crawfish are popular crowd pleasers and a bowl of gumbo soup and red beans is always a good addition when you desire a true Louisiana dining experience. You can feast like your’re in the heart of New Orleans when you visit Zydeco Louisiana Diner, one of downtown Houston’s best places for creole and cajun food.

Moonshiner’s Southern Table and Bar

1000 Prairie St.

Houston, TX 77002

(713) 226-7717

www.themoonshinershouston.com

If American specialty food is what you crave for lunch, then the place to visit is the Moonshiner’s Southern Table and Bar. Brisket is one of several specialty items at Moonshiner’s and guests often start their visit with Southern Table Brisket Nachos as an appetizer before moving to the main course. Sandwiches such as the Pulled Pork or Mama’s Fried Chicken Sandwich are sure to please and if you still cannot get enough of that delicious brisket, there is always the Smoked Brisket Grilled Cheese. Top off your lunch with a slice of Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie for dessert and leave feeling satisfied, ready to enjoy the rest of your day.

Irma’s Southwest Grill

1314 Texas St.

Houston, TX 77002

(713) 247-9651

www.yelp.com/biz/irmas-southwest-grill-houston

Houston is home to hundreds of Mexican and TexMex restaurants and downtown happens to have one of the best ones around. Irma’s Southwest Grill, located close to Minute Maid Park, home to the Houston Astros, is that restaurant. It features Mexican and TexMex, with carnitas, tamales, and other traditional TexMex favorites to satisfy your Mexican cravings. For added fun and adventure, Irma’s Southwest Grill even serves wild game and there are also a few seafood items on the menu. Add a glass of spiked lemonade to your meal for an unforgettable lunch experience.

The Grove

1611 Lamar St.

Houston, TX 77010

(713) 337-7321

www.thegrovehouston.com

Located close to the George R. Brown Convention Center, right next to Discovery Green Park, The Grove is perfect when you want some scenery with your meal. Try an iceberg wedge salad and burger if you want a more traditional lunch, or if you want to keep your stomach full for the duration, order the Grilled Hangar steak with loaded mashed potatoes. Views of Discovery Green Park make the visit that much more enjoyable and The Grove even has upper deck outdoor seating if you love the fresh air. It’s one of downtown Houston’s most popular restaurants and an excellent choice for a lunch date with friends, co- workers, or a special someone.

