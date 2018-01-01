By Adam Spolane
Filed Under:Houston Rockets, James Harden, NBA

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- James Harden will miss at least two weeks after the Rockets announced the guard suffered a grade-two left hamstring strain during the Rockets 148-142 win over the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night.

Harden scored 40 points on 10-of-20 shooting before leaving with 44 seconds remaining. He did not return. The team says that he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.He has yet to miss a game this season, and has missed two games over the past three seasons.

Following a second, second-place MVP finish, Harden leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 32.3 points per game. The Rockets own the league’s second best record at 26-9 despite a 5-game losing streak that ended Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen