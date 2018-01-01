HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- James Harden will miss at least two weeks after the Rockets announced the guard suffered a grade-two left hamstring strain during the Rockets 148-142 win over the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night.
Harden scored 40 points on 10-of-20 shooting before leaving with 44 seconds remaining. He did not return. The team says that he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.He has yet to miss a game this season, and has missed two games over the past three seasons.
Following a second, second-place MVP finish, Harden leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 32.3 points per game. The Rockets own the league’s second best record at 26-9 despite a 5-game losing streak that ended Sunday.
