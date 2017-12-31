The Houston Texans prepare for the 2016 Season Training Camp

HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans General Manager Rick Smith will be taking a leave of absence from the team it was announced Sunday.

Smith released a statement:

“Effective immediately, I have chosen to take an extended leave of absence to focus my attention and intention on my wife’s complete recovery from her recent diagnosis of breast cancer. We are faithful and trust in God’s promise of healing and Wholeness. I am eternally grateful to the McNair family for their unwavering support during this trying time. This was an extremely difficult decision for me to make as I love this organization and every member of this team both on and off the field. I remain committed to our quest to bring a championship to the city of Houston, yet my family needs me now and they are my priority.”

Smith has been the Texans GM since 2006 when he took over for the original team’s GM Charley Casserly.

