With the 2017 season in the books, the Houston Texans can look past their 4-12 record and to the future which will be 2018. A year that the Texans are hoping to keep their stars healthy. Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus, and more missed significant time in 2017 and are all expected to be healthy by the start of the 2018 season.

The Texans will play each AFC South opponent twice, once at home and once on the road. They also will match up against the AFC North division, facing off against the New England Patriots for the third straight year and fifth time (including playoffs) in since 2015. The Texans are 1-9 all-time against the Patriots.

The Texans will also take on each team from the NFC East, which includes in-state rival Dallas Cowboys. The Texans haven’t hosted the Cowboys since 2010 and their only win against them came in their first-ever game as an NFL Franchise in 2002.

Finally, the Texans finished last in the AFC South which means they will match up against the equivalent finishers in the AFC North and West to round out their 16-game schedule.

Below is the Texans 2018 home and road opponents.

HOME:

Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans

AWAY:

TBD – LAST PLACE AFC WEST TEAM, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans