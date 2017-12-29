By Brian McDonald
Paul Gallant and Jeremy Branham filling in for Sean, Rich, and Ted. The guys discussed teams like the Steelers and Vikings in regard to the decision to play starters or rest them before the NFL playoffs.

 

Paul and Jeremy talk about the keys to the game for the biggest matchups on the NFL schedule for Week 17.

 

Paul and Jeremy mocked stupid people, who’ve done stupid things during All Due Respect. Stories today included a robber who left her debit card behind at the crime scene.

 

Paul and Jeremy talked about the story that will not die, the relationship between Texans coach Bill O’Brien and General Manager Rick Smith, after a new article described their relationship as “toxic.”

 

Paul and Jeremy talk with John McClain for two segments about the Bill O’Brien and Rick Smith situation.

 

