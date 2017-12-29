Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Texans Punter Shane Lechler spoke with reporters on Friday discussing his thoughts on his future in the NFL.

“I think the way that this team this year was hit with such hard injuries and stuff like that there is no way I would walk away with the talent that’s in this room. I’m very excited about next year and looking forward to it,” Shane said.

Lechler was a 5th round pick in the 2000 NFL draft out of Texas A&M by the Oakland Raiders. At 41 years old, he will close out his 18th season on Sunday. There is no other team Shane would rather be on to eventually finish his career.

“I do not see myself going anywhere else and playing. I’m home. This is my hometown… This is where I grew up,” Lechler said. “I want a Super Bowl ring, bad. If I could get one of those I’m not sure what I would do afterwards.”