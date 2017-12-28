HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Tom Herman, the Univeristy of Texas Head Coach, appeared to mock University of Missouri quarterback Drew Lock on Wednesday after his Longhorns took down the Tigers 33-16 in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl Wednesday night.

Lock, who threw for a 79-yard touchdown in the third quarter, celebrated by pretending to put on a backpack. That touchdown, Lock’s only of the game, cut the Longhorn lead to 21-13, but Texas was able to add a few more scores and secure the victory.

After the final Texas touchdown, Tom Herman could be seen on the sideline mimicking the Lock celebration with his players.

ICYMI: Texas coach Tom Herman appeared to mock Mizzouri QB Drew Lock's TD dance after the Longhorns iced their bowl win. pic.twitter.com/QGEIlIExBg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2017

Lock told ESPN if Herman were his coach he’d probably would have enjoyed the celebration. Adding, “But at the same time, you know, you’ve got to realize how the other side is going to take it.”