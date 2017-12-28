By Brian McDonald
Paul Gallant and Shaun Bijani filling in for Sean, Rich, and Ted. The guys discussed the future of Bill O’Brien with the Texans, the rumored tension between him and general manager Rick Smith, where O’Brien might go, and who could come here if he leaves.

 

Paul and Shaun discuss if the Texans should bring back older veteran players like Brian Cushing and Johnathan Joseph for next season.

 

Paul and Shaun preview a big game between the Rockets and Celtics, and discuss the injury problems and losing streak by the Rockets.

 

Paul and Shaun discuss the odd uproar over Tom Herman dancing and seemingly mocking Missouri QB Drew Lock after the quarterback made a horns down gesture earlier in the Texas Bowl game.

 

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Paul and Shaun mocked them during All Due Respect. Stories today included a lady who used cat litter to get revenge on package thieves.

 

Paul and Shaun take calls and talk to listeners for two segments on the future of Texans coach Bill O’Brien, and the rumored tension with general manager Rick Smith.

 

