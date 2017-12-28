HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- DeAndre Hopkins’ brilliant 2017 season could end a little early after multiple reports say the Texans Pro Bowl receiver will miss Sunday’s season-finale against the Indianapolis Colts with a calf injury.

Hopkins, named to his second Pro Bowl, has caught 96 passes for 1,378 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He did not practice Wednesday, and hasn’t spoken to reporters since the Texans Christmas Day loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, though Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said Thursday that Hopkins’ status for Indianapolis remains up in the air.

“We’ll kind of have to see where it is on Saturday and then Sunday before the game,” he said.

O’Brien is certainly aware that losing Hopkins would be a big blow to his team’s offense.

“Look, if you don’t have Hop, obviously, you’re missing some production there, but other guys have to step up, but that’a decision that will be made more towards game time.”

If Hopkins were to miss Sunday’s game, it would be the first game he’s missed in his NFL career.