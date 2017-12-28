Brian Cushing is the longest-tenured member of the Texans, and when the clock runs out on the Texans season Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium so will Cushing’s ninth season in the NFL. After a season marred by a 10-game PED suspension, there are plenty of questions surrounding his future, but before practice Thursday, the Texans linebacker said he’s not ready to call it a career.

“I’d like to continue playing,” he said. “The passion, fire, desire is all still there.”

Cushing is the Texans all-time leader in tackles, but he’ll turn 31 in January, and he’s slated to count $9.7 million against the Texans 2018 salary cap. If he’s released, the team saves $8.5 million.

“Does anyone know their future with their the next year? No, and that’s any profession. Would I like to (be back with the Texans)? Obviously, of course. Like I said, I’d love to continue to play football, so that’s not up to me, but like I said, we’ll see.”

Johnathan Joseph will be an unrestricted free agent after completing his seventh season with the Texans. He has started all 15 games this season, but he turns 34 in April, and he said Thursday that he and the Texans have discussed the future.

“There’s a little talk, mutual interest,” he said. “I wanted to wait until after the season to see how that goes and we’re here at it now and we’ll just see.”

Joseph became the Texans all-time leader in interceptions when he picked off two in a week six win over Cleveland, and he’s proud of what he’s accomplished since signing with the Texans after the lockout in 2011.

“I’ve had a great run here, big free agent signing seven years ago, Pro Bowl, had some good years, won the division, did a lot of good stuff here, but the ultimate goal is to bring a championship here when I came here, and I still want to be part of that going forward.”

Joseph spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals after being selected with the 24th pick of the 2006 draft, but he says Houston is where he wants to be.

“I’ve been here seven years, do this is pretty much what I know, here and Cincy, and this has been home for me, so I’d like to continue it being my home, but at the end of the day that’s not my call to make, so we’ll see what happens.”