Paul Gallant and Shaun Bijani filling in for Sean, Rich, and Ted. In this segment, they tried to predict which NFL coaches will get fired on Black Monday, and which candidates could replace them.

Paul and Shaun ask the listeners, which hated players from other teams would you have the most trouble rooting for if your local team signed or traded for them? They discussed the responses.

Paul and Shaun mock stupid people, doing stupid things during All Due Respect. Stories include fruitcake getting bullied, and a Florida man chasing a monkey who stole his hat off a roof.

Paul and Shaun talk with Baylor legend Lawrence Elkins and John McClain live from NRG Stadium before the Texas Bowl.

Paul and Shaun talk with Missouri Legend Johnny Roland live from NRG Stadium before the Texas Bowl.

Paul and Shaun talk with former NFL players and college football greats Robert Brazile and Cliff Branch about the catch rule, illegal hits in today’s game compared to when they played, and the greatness of DeAndre Hopkins.

Paul and Shaun talk with Longhorns legend and two-time Super Bowl champ Casey Hampton about his Longhorns, his former teammate James Harrison joining the hated Patriots, and more.