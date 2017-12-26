By Brian McDonald
Sean and Paul Gallant talk about several Texans topics in their opening segment the day after another blowout loss, this time to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

 

Sean and Paul Gallant look ahead to the Texans in 2018, discuss DeAndre Hopkins leading by example this year, and who they should count on for leadership next year.

 

Sean and Paul Gallant discuss if the Texans have wasted the best and most healthy season from Jadeveon Clowney this year, and if they would allow him to play in Week 17.

 

Sean and Paul Gallant discuss if they’d want current Cardinals coach Bruce Arians in Houston if Bill O’Brien leaves the Texans.

 

