Fred Davis and former All-Pro NFL defensive tackle Henry Thomas kick off a post-Christmas Gallant at Night with NFL hot takes, Paul Wall and a lot more.

In the Nightly News: James Harrison joins the dark side, the Rockets lose again, Bruce Arians may or may not be out of Arizona and more.

Fred and Henry analyze Bill O’Brien’s comments regarding his future as head coach of the Texans.

Fred and Henry run down Texans general manager Rick Smith’s track record in the draft and decide whether he deserves to remain with the organization.

Fred Davis and Henry Thomas lists which NFL coaches are in jeopardy of losing their jobs in the offseason.

Fred and Henry decide Yay or Nay on: Tupac vs Biggie, pregnant women smoking marijuana and more.