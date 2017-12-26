HOUSTON (Sports Radio 610)- 2018 is the final season of Bill O’Brien’s five-year contract with the Texans, and while you don’t see many coaches do their job’s without a contract for the next season, the Texan’s head coach said he wouldn’t have a problem doing so, despite the “lame-duck” label.

“I’ll coach this team,” O’Brien said Monday at NRG Stadium. “I mean, as long as they want me to coach this team.”

Last week, amid all sorts of speculation about his future, O’Brien declared he’d “never quit as head coach of the Houston Texans”, but as the Texans fell to 4-11 with a 34-6 Christmas Day loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the speculation has only continued as reports of O’Brien poor relationship with Texans general manager Rick Smith continue to emerge. O’Brien, now 31-32 in the regular season as Texans head coach understands that’s part of the business.

“We know the business,” he said. “Like, we’re not blind to what goes on in the NFL. Everybody understands that it’s a bottom-line business but we believe in what we do and again, a lot of those decisions aren’t made by me. So, I just do the best job I can to work with the staff and the players to try to get a win on Sunday.”

O’Brien’s players have been effusive in their praise of the Texans’ coach and adamant that he return next season. O’Brien believes that is because he has grown close with his team.

“I think we have a bond here with the coaching staff and the players and maybe it’s because of all the things that we kind of had to deal with this year. But those guys are good guys. Look, you guys know me now for four years, (I’m) pretty emotional when it comes to those players. They put in a lot of time, they put it on the line for us in a pretty violent game and so that means a lot to me when they say that.”

2017 will be O’Brien’s first losing season as a head coach, and his three winning seasons with the Texans match what predecessors Dom Capers and Gary Kubiak accomplished in the club’s first 12 seasons.