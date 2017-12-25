The Texans didn’t have a lot of positives in their 34-6 Christmas Day loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium, but DeAndre Hopkins’ 3-yard touchdown catch with 12:30 left was one of them.

Hopkins had four catches on the day, and the second gave the Texans their only points. In the left corner of the end zone, he tipped the pass from T.J. Yates to himself, and with Steelers cornerback Joe Haden laying on the ground next to him, he was able to tap both his feet inbounds for the score. On the other sideline, his college teammate, Martavis Bryant said that catch was nothing he hadn’t seen before from the Texans start.

“It was a great catch,” Bryant said. “I expect any less from him, I know what he’s capable of.”

Haden, making his return after missing the previous five games with an upper leg injury, said he thought he was going to make a play on the ball, but Hopkins was too good.

“I saw it coming,” he recalled. “He’s such a good player, I’m not gonna say he was holding me in the back a little bit if you watch it, but at the end of the day, he made a great play, tapped it to one hand, I’m trying to pull down his other arm, he tapped both feet in.”

“It was just an amazing catch.”

Hopkins gained 65 yards on his four catches, including a 38-yard reception which setup his touchdown.