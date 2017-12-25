Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Texans Offensive Lineman David Quessenberry made his NFL debut Christmas day against the Steelers after defeating cancer. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblast lymphoma in June of 2014. After a long battle, his final treatment was this spring and he returned to football.

“It was everything I dreamed of while I was going through my treatments,” David said. “It was exactly how I had hoped it went.”

He was also named a team captain, which only added to the emotion of the moment.

“That surprised me. That was really cool. I didn’t expect that. When he told the team that, everyone was really excited for me,” Quessenberry said.

The best moment that David could take it all in was when he realized an ovation from the fans was for him.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I looked up on the jumbotron, I saw me up there, and I was high-fiving my teammates. That was when it really kind of also hit me, that these guys have seen me through my whole journey and now they see me back on the field.”

Despite earning his role in Week 16 of the season on a team that has struggled and limped through a majority of the year, his place on the team known. Texans Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins sees him as a role model. As do others, according to DeAndre.

“That’s awesome. Everybody in this locker room, they feed of his energy. What he went through to come out and still be able to come and be part of this team everyday like nothing happened to him… I don’t know if he knows it, but everybody in this locker room looks up to him,” Hopkins said.