Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Texans Wide Receiver Braxton Miller is expected to play against the Steelers on Monday’s Christmas day game. He had been in concussion protocol and missed the last two games. More importantly, he comes back to an offense that has struggled to produce due to all the injuries.

“He can play inside. He can play outside. He can help us on special teams,” Houston Head Coach Bill O’Brien said. “Good hands. He’s gotten a lot better at wide receiver over time and he can definitely help us.”

Miller converted to wide out after being a quarterback at Ohio State. He had a career best game against the Tennessee Titans this season with four receptions and a personal best 71 yards. Braxton also had a career-long 57-yard reception that game.