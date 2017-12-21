HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — It was a familiar scene yesterday in college football: top recruits announcing their decisions, sometimes in, um, colorful fashion, capping off months of shameless sales pitches by coaches, alums and boosters.

Mike Vrabel’s happy he’s not a part of it anymore.

Vrabel, now the defensive coordinator with the Houston Texans, said after yesterday’s early signing period, one of the reasons he left college football is the at times ridiculous recruiting process.

“I lived that world with recruiting,” Vrabel. “You play that game and you get caught up in it and it’s brutal. It’s almost embarrassing the things that you do to try to get guys to sign the (National Letter of Intent), which is part of the reason I’m here today in the NFL.”

Vrabel’s coaching career, remember, started in college.

He retired as a player in 2011, and after 14 years of playing linebacker in the NFL, he took a job coaching the same position that offseason at his alma mater, Ohio State.

Vrabel was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012, his first of two seasons calling plays for head coach Urban Meyer’s defense.

In 2014, he joined ill O’Brien’s staff, and hasn’t looked back