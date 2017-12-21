HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — It was a familiar scene yesterday in college football: top recruits announcing their decisions, sometimes in, um, colorful fashion, capping off months of shameless sales pitches by coaches, alums and boosters.
Mike Vrabel’s happy he’s not a part of it anymore.
Vrabel, now the defensive coordinator with the Houston Texans, said after yesterday’s early signing period, one of the reasons he left college football is the at times ridiculous recruiting process.
“I lived that world with recruiting,” Vrabel. “You play that game and you get caught up in it and it’s brutal. It’s almost embarrassing the things that you do to try to get guys to sign the (National Letter of Intent), which is part of the reason I’m here today in the NFL.”
Vrabel’s coaching career, remember, started in college.
He retired as a player in 2011, and after 14 years of playing linebacker in the NFL, he took a job coaching the same position that offseason at his alma mater, Ohio State.
Vrabel was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2012, his first of two seasons calling plays for head coach Urban Meyer’s defense.
In 2014, he joined ill O’Brien’s staff, and hasn’t looked back
“I think we should just track that in five or six years to see how many of those guys that are five-stars end up as pros” Vrabel said. “Some of them certainly do, but there’s a lot of guys that are two-stars, that are three-stars that grind through and develop. I don’t even know what star Antonio Brown was, but you’ve never seen anything like this guy on film. You just sit there and stare at it and you’re in awe of it and I’m like, ‘I don’t even know how the guy ended up at Central Michigan.’ I’m sure there’s a story behind it, but the development of the player that ultimately gets to the NFL.”