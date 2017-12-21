Sean and Ted open the show with thoughts on the Rockets win streak being snapped by the visiting Lakers.

Sean and Ted discuss, if Bill O’Brien leaves the Texans for any reason, which team would he most likely end up with next season?

Sean and Ted talk with Paul Bessire from PredictionMachine.com about the biggest lines and odds each week from college football and the NFL. This week, he also gave thoughts on the Rockets championship odds.

Sean and Ted talk about the new earlier national signing day for college football, and play audio from Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel with his thoughts on college recruiting, and his son signing his letter of intent to play college football.

Sean and Ted mock stupid people, doing stupid things during All Due Respect. Stories today included a very brave, but very stupid thief at Target.

Sean and Ted talk with new Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier about what he learned while coaching under Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban, the decision to leave Arizona State after Herm Edwards was hired, putting together his new staff, his approach to recruiting, and thoughts on the new earlier signing day,