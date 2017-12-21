With the Texans season drawing to a close, Paul examines the team’s biggest problems and who’s responsible for them.

Paul questions whether we actually know what the job responsibilities of the Texans general manager are. Also Paul receives his first award of the night from the boss.

In the Nightly News: The Astros might be on the verge of aquiring another piece, examining the Rockets’ loss to the Lakers and Chris Paul’s injury and more.

Paul admits he’s become a fan of this recently-dominant football team.

With the Texans’ quarterback issue solved, Paul lists the top prospects for the remaining qb-hungry teams in the league.

In the Late Night Snack- The return of the infamous Latarian Milton plus Paul receives his second award of the night from the boss.

Everyone feels bad for Jesse James, the Iphone might be racist and more.