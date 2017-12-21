With 11:09 left in the fourth quarter of the Rockets 122-116 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night at Toyota Center, Rockets guard Chris Paul gave up a foul, left the game, and retreated to the Rockets locker room. Shortly after, the Rockets announced he wouldn’t return with a left leg injury, and after the game, Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni shed light on that injury.

“It’s a little bit of an adductor strain,” he said.

The adductor muscles are around the hip and thigh, so Wednesday’s injury had nothing to do with the knee injury that cost Paul 14 games earlier in the season, and D’Antoni said he’s not sure how long this one will keep him out.

“He could miss Friday or not, I don’t know.”

The Rockets host Paul’s former team, the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night.

Paul finished Wednesday’s game with just eight points and five assists, he shot just 2-of-7 from the field, but in his first season with the Rockets, he’s averaging 19 points and nine assists per game, while shooting 48 percent from the field, and 41 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Paul was not made available to reporters after the game.