HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Kevin Johnson hasn’t had the season he wanted, or that Houston Texans fans expected.

But the former top pick doesn’t think his struggles define him.

“I know what I can do,” Johnson said. “I don’t think anything’s going good for anybody this year, as far as how people wanna play. But I’m still confident. I’m gonna go out there and do what I do on Sundays.”

Johnson, the No. 16 overall pick in 2015, has taken a step back this season. He missed three games with a knee injury early in the year, and has struggled with penalties and ineffectiveness since.

According to NFLPenalties.com, Johnson has been hit with seven accepted penalties this season, only one behind NFL leaders in that category, Rashard Robinson (San Francisco 49ers), Artie Burns (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Anthony Brown (Dallas Cowboys).

Pro Football Focus, meanwhile, has Johnson as the 119th rated cornerback this season, per its proprietary player grades.

Still, Johnson thinks he’ll be able to turn it around.

“Some things haven’t gone my way out there on the field, but I’m still confident,” Johnson said. “Just gonna go out there this week and try to improve.”

This week will be a big opportunity for him.

Even without Antonio Brown, who’ll miss the rest of the regular season with injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers boast one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL, with rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, Martavis Bryant and Eli Rodgers, plus tight end Jesse James.