On the Best Of Mad Radio: Headlines, featuring the Rockets 14 game win streak ending against the Lakers in Houston and JD Clowney making waves calling Bortles trash.

Mad Takes, and how the new tax bill affects college sports, drug cartel offs a dude who dissed them on YouTube, and Marky Mark is not only a bad Patriots fan but a lying one at that.

Mike wants to go through James Harden’s playoff career. He’s been thinking about it for about 24 hours, and has reached a conclusion: his playoff career is strange because of the fact that his teams have produced the most bizarre ways to fail.