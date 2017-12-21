Filed Under:Best Of, Bill O'Brien, blake bortles, Deshaun Watson, Entercom, esports, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, James Harden, JD Clowney, marky mark, sportsradio 610, tax bill

On the Best Of Mad Radio: Headlines, featuring the Rockets 14 game win streak ending against the Lakers in Houston and JD Clowney making waves calling Bortles trash.

Mad Takes, and how the new tax bill affects college sports, drug cartel offs a dude who dissed them on YouTube, and Marky Mark is not only a bad Patriots fan but a lying one at that.

Mike wants to go through James Harden’s playoff career. He’s been thinking about it for about 24 hours, and has reached a conclusion: his playoff career is strange because of the fact that his teams have produced the most bizarre ways to fail.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Dynamo Schedule
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen