By Edward Gilliard

John and Cody give their reaction to the Rockets loss to the Lakers

 

John and Cody discuss Jay Bruce wanting to play for the Astros and ITL Sports Award

 

John and Cody discuss Bill O’Brien comments yesterday

 

What’s Trending 12-21-17

 

Ellis Wyms joins the show and discussed the longest sports night of his life

 

Top Three Thursday- Best Christmas gift you ever received

