Paul sounds off against everything annoying him: Christmas stress, Bill O’Brien quitting rumors, Ben Roethlisberger phoniness and more.

Paul reacts to Jadeveon Clowney calling Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles trash and Bortles’ tepid response.

In the Nightly News: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred gets angry defending himself and more.

The Worst Of 2017 Show continues with Paul’s 3 worst takes of the year.

Paul reacts to the Lakers ending the Rockets win streak Wednesday night and Chris Paul’s injury.

The worst sports-inspired songs performed by Paul Gallant throughout the year.

Paul sympathizes with reporters getting chewed out by Bill Belichick and Ezekiel Elliott for asking wierd questions.

The worst off-topic moments of the year courtesy of Paul Gallant.

