HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – After years of struggling to regain the size and form that saw him drafted byt the Houston Texans in 2013, cancer survivor David Quessenberry was added to the Texans active roster on Tuesday

With the loss of three players, the Texans also had to sign three new players to their active rosters and made the move to sign offensive guard David Quessenberry to the active roster along with Defensive tackle Chunky Clements and safety Ibraheim Campbell.

The Houston Texans have suffered through a number of major injuries this season and have now added three more players to the Injured Reserve List. Starters, center Nick Martin, and defensive lineman D.J. Reader along with

Tight End MyCole Pruitt have all been ruled out for the rest of the season with different injuries.

Quessenberry could see his first ever regular season playing time in the NFL after fighting Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma for the past three years. Quessenberry played in this season’s pre-season games, his first since the diagnosis of Cancer in 2014, but has never played in a regular season game.

The Texans also signed TE Zach Conque to the practice squad.