HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — There hasn’t been a single day that David Quessenberry hasn’t thought about this moment.

Making the Houston Texans 53 man roster.

Playing in an NFL game.

“Every day,” Quessenberry said on Wednesday, when asked how often he’s day dreamed about what’s about to become a reality this week. “Every day.”

Quessenberry, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma in 2014 and declared in remission last spring, was activated off the practice squad this week, putting him in line for his NFL debut on Christmas Day, when the Texans will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

“I’m excited just to cut it loose and just play ball, and just be like a normal player,” Quessenberry said. “I’m in the game plan. I’m really excited to suit up and play.”

A sixth round draft pick in 2013, Quessenberry, who played his college ball at San Jose State, impressed in his first two training camps. But he was lost for the season with a foot injury in 2013, and began a literal fight for his life in the summer of 2014.

Where does he feel like he’s at, as a player, today?

“I feel good,” Quessenberry said. “I feel strong. I feel like my footwork — that’s something that I’ve really just focused on this year, just my fundamentals. I had not played for so long, I was rusty in training camp. It was just little things. Reaction (time). My feet, my hands and all that. I feel like I’ve just really focused on that this whole season, and I’m confident. When I get in my stance, I’m confident in what I’m going to do now. In training camp I was, but not like I am now. “So as far as, Back to where I was? I’m different, I’m older, I’ve studied the game longer and I’m just as ready as I’ve ever been.”

Quessenberry got the call from GM Rick Smith a few days ago, letting him know he’d be activated this week, before head coach Bill O’Brien made the announcement at Texans team meetings today.

“It was a really good feeling,” Quessenberry said. “It was something that we had worked for, really since we got back. Everyone has seen what I’ve been through, so it was just a moment that they kind of acknowledged me.”

It’s a great story, but Quessenberry being activated this week isn’t “a pat on the back,” O’Brien told reporters on Wednesday.

“This is a roster move,” he said. “He’s gotten better every week on the practice squad. We think he can help us.”

Quessenberry will play this week, O’Brien said, joining an offensive line that’s been marred by injuries and ineffectiveness all season.

Nick Martin, a former second round pick, hit injured reserve this week, joining left tackle Chris Clark and right tackle Derek Newton.

O”Brien wouldn’t say where Quessenberry would play, but center and guard are realistic possibilities this week, he said.

Wherever he plays, Quessenberry can’t wait for the opportunity, one he’s earned with his talent as a player, first and foremost.